Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. 28,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Cervus Equipment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

