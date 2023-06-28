Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $5.15. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 1,590 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
