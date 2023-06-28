Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $5.15. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 1,590 shares trading hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.