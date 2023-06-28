Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.6 %

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 907,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Carnival Co. &

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

