Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.21.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

