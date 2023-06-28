Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 8.8 %
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
