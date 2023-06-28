Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 915.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Carnival Co. & from StockNews.com
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.