Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 915.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.