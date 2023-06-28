Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 9,990,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,192,063. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
