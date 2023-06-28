Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 0.0 %

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.86. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.