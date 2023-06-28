Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 0.0 %
Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.86. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $153.84.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
