Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $9.36 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.36 billion and approximately $277.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.18 or 0.06082830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00041105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,943,395,683 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.

