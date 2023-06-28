Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $534,000 Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,205,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000,000 after acquiring an additional 113,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 211,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,529,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Elbit Systems stock opened at $207.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average is $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESLT. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

