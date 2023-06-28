Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 671,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nomura by 42.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nomura by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

