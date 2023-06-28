Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

