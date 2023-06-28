Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $814,000 in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of TS opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

