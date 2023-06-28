Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $5.35 Million in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 469,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000. Amcor comprises 1.6% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,735,000 after purchasing an additional 286,660 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

