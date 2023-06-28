Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

