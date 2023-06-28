Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.23 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,516.2% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $318,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 14.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Salesforce by 13.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 39.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,711 shares of company stock valued at $161,547,516 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

