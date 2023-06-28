Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,102 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 153,043 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in BeiGene by 4.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $180.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.08. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. BeiGene’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,495 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $272,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,703,864 shares of company stock valued at $558,397,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

