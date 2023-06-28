Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 117,086 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA accounts for about 1.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. HSBC cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.7086 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

