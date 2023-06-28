Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:ICE opened at C$3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$48.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.97. Canlan Ice Sports has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.72.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.48 million during the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in ice and field, food and beverages, management and consulting, sports stores, sponsorship, and space rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

