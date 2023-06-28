Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,281,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,947,000 after purchasing an additional 259,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

