Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 901,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,919,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,343,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $3,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

