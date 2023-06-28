CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAIXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays started coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Price Performance

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

About CaixaBank

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.