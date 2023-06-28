Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $228.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $242.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total transaction of $6,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,183,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total value of $6,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,040 shares in the company, valued at $175,183,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.