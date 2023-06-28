Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TDSD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. 31,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0552 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSD Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 13% from peak to trough.

