Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Trading Down 5.3%

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 150,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 345,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Byotrol Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Byotrol

In other news, insider Vivan Pinto purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,714.56). 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

