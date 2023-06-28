Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 372,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,764,486 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bruker by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2,205.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 218,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

