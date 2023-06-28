Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,992. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.