Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) PT at $26.00

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

PWSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -134.85 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Insider Activity

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,901 shares of company stock worth $2,005,448. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

