Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$31.73

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$21.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.94. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9333333 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

