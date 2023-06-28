British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Raised by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,773. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.