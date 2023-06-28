Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $61.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $95.53.
Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions
In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $689,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
