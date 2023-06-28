Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $61.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $95.53.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $689,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

