Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 3,170.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BREA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Brera has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

