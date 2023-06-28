Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 91.9% in June

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,572. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

Brenntag Increases Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2791 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. Brenntag’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Further Reading

