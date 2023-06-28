Braemar Hotels & Resorts Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BHR opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

