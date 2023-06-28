BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (BHKLY) to Issue Dividend of $2.30 on July 21st

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.2985 per share on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.12.
BOC Hong Kong Price Performance
OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $80.86.
About BOC Hong Kong
