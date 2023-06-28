BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (BHKLY) to Issue Dividend of $2.30 on July 21st

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.2985 per share on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.12.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $80.86.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

