BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $70,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

