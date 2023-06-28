BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 252,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.62). BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

BNP Paribas Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.7982 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

