BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 252,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.62). BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BNP Paribas Increases Dividend
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
