bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

