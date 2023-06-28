Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) is one of 699 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.12 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 7.00

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 588 864 15 2.49

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.55%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

