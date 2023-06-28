BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.63. Approximately 46 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $478.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCTD. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,998,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 150.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,146 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 90.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 277,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 131,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

