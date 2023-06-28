Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 831,978 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,835,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 358,710 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 167,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 483,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 113,874 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BCX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 266,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,738. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

