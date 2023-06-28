BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 828.3% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 762,169 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,417,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 601,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 519,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 291,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 156,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,560. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

