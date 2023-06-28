BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 89.5% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 24,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in BlackRock by 77.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in BlackRock by 112.2% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 19,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $682.78. The stock had a trading volume of 92,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,317. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $669.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

