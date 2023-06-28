BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $24.82 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $24.82 million and approximately $345,239.53 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002579 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,018,674 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.