BitShares Hits Market Cap of $24.57 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and $387,809.68 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002063 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002626 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,019,800 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

