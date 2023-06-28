Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.25 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $584.65 billion and $14.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $30,114.23 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.19 or 0.00757750 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00124097 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017616 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,414,375 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
