BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.69. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 517,103 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

