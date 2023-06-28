BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.69. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 517,103 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 189,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

