Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.99) to GBX 1,125 ($14.30) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

