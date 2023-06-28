BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1,522.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,953 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,412 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises 4.6% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,749,000 after buying an additional 225,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after purchasing an additional 282,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,616,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,435.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

