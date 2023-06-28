BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Sells $105,380.96 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 578 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $105,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 308,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.66 and a 200 day moving average of $234.20. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.