BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Sells $105,380.96 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 578 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $105,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BeiGene Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 308,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.66 and a 200 day moving average of $234.20. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.79.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of BeiGene
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on BeiGene from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than BeiGene
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.