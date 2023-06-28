Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

BDX traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.27. 910,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,452. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

